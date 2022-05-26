5 Best Multivitamins for Men in 2022 for Healthier Living

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Multivitamins are a great way to fill in nutritional gaps– aka areas where your diet just doesn’t cut it. Because many people can’t get enough of all the vitamins and nutrients they need from food, a multivitamin can potentially make a positive difference in overall health. But unfortunately, finding the best multivitamin for men can be difficult.

There are now multiple categories of multivitamins to support various wellness issues in a more targeted way. Men’s multivitamins are formulated to address specific nutritional needs and health concerns.

For example, healthy testosterone levels play a critical part in men’s well-being, especially as they age. Accordingly, many high-quality vitamins for men from reputable brands will include ingredients like vitamin B complex to help support testosterone regulation.

Hormonal imbalance isn’t the only wellness issue that makes getting a targeted men’s multivitamin (versus a catch-all) advantageous. Immunity, prostate health, heart health, and more are major areas that men’s multivitamins seek to improve.

Because there are currently boatloads of men’s multivitamins on the market, we made it a point to narrow down the top contenders. We scoured everyone from big-name brands you can get at Costco to smaller, organic operations. Here’s who made the top 5 in men’s multivitamins, according to our standards:

The Top 5 Multivitamins for Men

Organixx – Best Overall CBDfx – Best Men’s Multivitamin Gummy Pure Essence Labs – Best to Support Prostate Health Onnit – Best for Energy and Metabolism Akasha Naturals – Best to Support Your Immune System

Best Multivitamins for Men for Overall Health Support

1. Organixx – Best Overall

Organixx earns the top spot for men’s multivitamins with their groundbreaking Multi-Vita-Maxx. These are not a group of vitamins made synthetically in a lab—Organixx uses real, organic fruits and veggies to deliver power-packed nutrition.

In fact, Organixx’s multivitamin for men is the most nutritionally complete supplement we have come across. All the organic ingredients are fermented, an extra step that’s healthier for your gut, which means these multivitamins are more easily absorbed.

Men can effectively replace their probiotics, current multivitamins, and multiple vitamins with this one supplement from Organixx.

Rest assured, Organixx has a reputation as one of the most transparent, honestly organic supplement brands in the US. Most of their whole food ingredients are grown in the USA under organic auspices. Organixx never sources ingredients from China, and they’re extremely active on the charity front.

Pros:

All-natural, organic ingredients

May replace current vitamin C, D3, and B complex supplements

Fermented with probiotics

Whole food, vegan supplement

Organic mushroom extract included

21 vitamins and minerals

Third-party testing

Cons:

Over $50 for a one-time purchase

Why people love it: Online reviews from men who take Multi-Vita-Maxx include claims of increased energy and improved digestion. Users who see digestion improvements correctly speak to the prebiotic and probiotic qualities present in the supplement. When speaking comparatively, multiple people noted they ‘feel the difference’ with Organixx versus other men’s multivitamin brands.

How to take: 1 serving size of Organixx Multi-Vita-Maxx includes 3 vegan capsules. You can take these at once with a glass of water, with or without food. You’ll get 100% or more daily requirements of vitamin A, vitamin D3, vitamin B complex, and more in one daily serving.

Adults love to take their vitamins in gummy form, so we decided to find the best men’s multivitamin gummy out there. CBDfx comes out on top, and a big part of that is the large amount of CBD oil in each serving.

When it’s cleanly produced from premium hemp, CBD itself offers a litany of natural benefits for men and all mammals. Along with anti-anxiety properties, CBD has been studied as a potent anti-inflammatory.

CBDfx offers a potent 50 mg concentration of CBD with each serving of their multivitamin gummies. In addition, they use zero artificial ingredients or animal products, making these gummies clean and safe for vegans.

CBDfx has a medical review board staff to review their formulations as well as stringent third-party testing. We appreciate the high dose of vitamin E, vitamin D3, and selenium here, all of which have been researched for their benefits on prostate health.

Pros:

Delicious, vegan way to take a multivitamin

50 mg of CBD per serving

All-natural ingredients

Anti-inflammatory ingredients

Developed to boost immunity in men

Physical and mental wellness

Cons:

1 month’s supply is over $50

Why people love it: While getting a solid men’s multivitamin can make people feel more energetic and balanced, the CBD included in these gummies seems to take the effects even further. Multiple male reviewers report a reduction in pain symptoms and even insomnia. Plus, various users say they’re more likely to take both their CBD and multivitamin every day because they are combined and enjoyable to take in gummy form.

How to take: 1 serving of CBDfx men’s multivitamin includes 2 vegan CBD gummies. You can take these whenever you feel like it, day or night, with or without food. In one daily serving, you’ll get 100% or more of your daily requirement of vitamin C, vitamin D3, vitamin B complex, vitamin E, iodine, selenium, and more.

Pure Essence Labs is a smaller supplement brand with a passion for plant-based medicine combined with the latest scientific research. Their LifeEssence line targets overall wellness and men’s health issues, namely prostate health.

Pure Essence includes a staggering amount of whole-food ingredients in these supplements for men, complete with powerful vitamins, nutrients, and superfoods. The blend also includes digestive enzymes to help the body absorb more healthy goodness and an antioxidant blend to help ward off common threats to the immune system.

We selected these vitamins from Pure Essence as the best choice to support prostate health because of their potent superfood extracts. In addition to a complete vitamin profile, ginger, maca, and other adaptogens studied for their benefits on the prostate have been included.

Pros:

Great for energy without caffeine

Vitamins and minerals, enzymes, and adaptogens

Superfood extracts for prostate health

Third-party tested

Whole-food ingredients

Purity and potency

Cons:

Over $60 for a one-time purchase

Why people love it: When combing through online reviews, we noticed that one of the most commonly reported benefits is increased energy. Various users also point out that the supplement does everything Pure Essence says, i.e., better energy, immunity, overall wellness, etc.

How to take: One serving of LifeEssence Men includes 4 tablets that can be taken with a glass of water, with or without food, at any time of day. You’ll get 100% daily value or more of vitamin A, C, D3, E, B complex, zinc, selenium, copper, and more in each serving.

As men age, they may experience dips in energy and metabolism, which can lead to weight gain. For men who want a vitamin supplement that will also help in this department, we can’t think of a better option than Onnit’s Active B Complex.

This isn’t your grocery store B vitamins, as Onnit turns it up a notch with a different, more holistic approach. Their Active B complex is loaded with Benfotiamine, vitamin B1, at a higher dose than most B vitamins available.

It’s lipid-soluble and helps the body regulate a healthy metabolism. Men love Onnit’s B complex to help provide sustainable energy levels without the crash. If you’ve tried B vitamins before to boost stamina and metabolism but weren’t satisfied with the results, try Onnit on for size.

Pros:

Highly affordable vitamins

Focused energy without stimulants

Improved cognition

May support maintaining a healthy weight

Promotes gut health and better digestion

Effective according to users

Cons:

Lacks other vitamins outside of B complex

Why people love it: Most people have heard that B vitamins are good for energy, but not all B vitamins generate results. That’s probably why we encountered dozens of online reviews claiming Onnit’s Active B Complex is the first B supplement they’ve taken that works. Onnit also offers an affordable price point, especially if you get a cancel-anytime subscription.

How to take: Onnit recommends taking one capsule of their Active B Complex daily, with or without food. Most online users report benefits from taking it in the morning for energy and focus throughout the day. One serving of this supplement will give you more than 100% DV of vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B5, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12.

The holistic professionals from Akasha Naturals—yes, including actual physicians—have scored again with their Vital Multivitamin & Mineral tablets. Akasha Naturals is the consumer supplement brand of the Akasha Center in California, renowned worldwide for its expertise in merging holistic, plant-based care with modern medicine. In fact, Julia Roberts is a big fan of Akasha Naturals, apparently calling the brand her ‘go-to’ for dietary supplements.

We selected this gut-loving supplement as the best men’s multivitamin for immunity based on its studied ingredients and glowing reviews. We also love that Akasha Naturals intentionally adds digestive enzymes that will potentially help you absorb more of the natural vitamins in each tablet. Since immunity resides in the gut, you can look forward to better digestion and an optimized system with these multivitamins in your supplement stack.

Pros:

Includes digestive enzymes for better absorption

All-natural ingredients for gut health and immunity

High dose of selenium for prostate health

Doctor-formulated

Catch-all that can replace other supplements

Popular, holistic brand with Hollywood celebrities

Cons:

No free shipping

Why people love it: Akasha Naturals loads their Vital tablets with so many vitamins and minerals. People are effectively replacing tons of previous supplements with this one bottle. The blend of superfoods and nutrients has been studied for efficiency and formulated by the brains at Akasha Naturals. Users like Julia Roberts agree; they really work!

How to take: Akasha Naturals suggests taking 1 to 2 tablets daily with or without food or as indicated by your healthcare professional. In just one serving of Vital Multivitamin & Mineral tablets, you get 100% or more daily value of vitamins A, C, D, E, K, and B complex, selenium, and more.

How We Chose the Best Multivitamins for Men

We’ve all seen the generic men’s multivitamins at the local drugstore. But how are you supposed to know what will work and what’s not? How do you know which brands are the best? Trying out different men’s multivitamins to find one that works for you can be hard on the wallet. That’s why we came up with a simple checklist to figure out the standout-best multivitamins for men that are effective and healthy.

Brand Reputation

It doesn’t matter if the supplement brand in question is a household name or not. We ensured that the men’s multivitamin brands on our list are not engaged in untoward behavior as organizations, i.e., recalling products, poor customer service, etc. Since the nutritional supplement space is largely unregulated, ensuring your vitamin brand is a reputable one is an essential first step—bonus points for mission-driven organizations (all the brands on this list are).

Ingredient Quality

The quality of ingredients can significantly impact how your body responds to a multivitamin or other dietary supplement. A great indicator of quality ingredients is when a brand clearly discloses where everything is sourced, even how it is grown or produced. For example, the best multivitamins for men will contain high-quality ingredients like whole-food powders, superfood extracts, and other plant-based supplementation. These ingredients are fully traceable with the selections on our list, making them top choices for quality.

Do They Actually Work?

Why do most men flock to a multivitamin anyway? Of course, many want overall wellness, but men deal with a host of other issues like prostate health, low energy, and more. Men’s supplements often target these issues, but the results can be mixed or swayed by the placebo effect. So we scrutinized countless ingredient lists to make sure the men’s multivitamins on this list actually work.

Has what’s included been scientifically studied to support men’s health? What’s the available literature that says the ingredients are effective? We took a look at the background research and even included some of this info in our FAQ.

Customer Reviews

What are real men saying about their experiences with multivitamins? We took a look to make sure that verified online reviews specifically related to quality, efficiency, and value are over 90% positive. We also paid attention to the different health issues men address in these reviews, i.e., prostate health, sleep health, and more.

Essential Vitamins & Nutrients for Men

Vitamin A

Men require a higher daily allotment of vitamin A than women at 900mcg. Though vitamin A deficiency in the US is not common, the nutrient plays a vital role in reproductive function. Vitamin A and carotenoids have been studied to benefit certain types of cancer and age-related macular degeneration. Higher concentrations of vitamin A can be found in fish, liver, eggs, and dairy products.

The B’s (Vitamin B Complex)

Vitamin B12 tends to get the most attention in the supplement world among the B vitamins for its energy-boosting properties. But for men, the entire B complex offers a variety of advantages to overall wellness. For example, vitamin B6 has been studied to benefit testosterone levels in rats potentially.

Vitamin B complex has also been shown to have neuroprotective properties, making them important for aging men. Finally, significant research has been done concerning B vitamins and mood, suggesting that they could help with anxiety and other mental health issues.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an essential part of nutrition for men, women, and children of all ages. Vitamin C plays an integral role in helping the body produce collagen, which is vital for joint health in men as they age. The human body does not naturally produce vitamin C, so you have to get it from your diet. You can find high levels of vitamin C in citrus fruits, cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, etc.), and berries.

Vitamin C from a multivitamin can help fill the gap where diet is not enough. Because vitamin C is considered an antioxidant, it helps protect your cells from toxins and damage. Smokers and men with diets low in fruits and vegetables may be at risk for vitamin C nutrient deficiencies.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that naturally comes from sunlight, but men, in particular, may have a solid reason to get more of it. According to scientific literature, vitamin D supplementation may help increase testosterone levels in biological males.

Since testosterone dips with age, a men’s multivitamin should definitely include at least the daily requirement for vitamin D. To help in the testosterone department, vitamin D helps the body regulate calcium; it is needed for optimal teeth, muscles, and bone health.

Selenium

Selenium is an essential trace element that provides the body with selenoproteins. These work to help coordinate major processes, including DNA synthesis, reproduction, and more. Selenoproteins have been studied for potential benefits in fighting heart disease, thyroid disease, and even certain types of cancer.

Selenium has also been observed to guard against cognitive decline that comes with age, making it a fantastic addition to a men’s multivitamin. Selenium can be found naturally in Brazil nuts and other foods, and selenium deficiency has been linked to male infertility in certain parts of the world.

How to Choose the Best Multivitamin for You

Choosing the best multivitamin for you will depend on a few factors. Luckily, we’ve already narrowed down our list based on quality and efficiency. So with that out of the way, you can start by looking at your diet and where you might be lacking from a nutritional standpoint.

If you have a specific wellness issue you’re concerned about, look for a men’s multivitamin that addresses the problem. For example, if you’re worried about your prostate, you may want something with selenium. If you are suffering from sleeplessness or stress, perhaps a multivitamin with CBD is a good call.

Clean, Effective, High-Quality Brands

Congratulations! We did this for you. Remember that superior brands will use high-quality ingredients that are responsibly sourced. The right multivitamin should already be working for people right now and provide real value for the price.

Look at Daily Nutrition

Taking an honest look at your daily nutrition may require you to journal a bit. Write down what you eat for a few days. For example, vegans and those who eat little meat are commonly deficient in B vitamins, so this could be a callout. Don’t be afraid to be honest with yourself to explore your nutritional options. Are you hitting the daily requirements for your age group? You may need to speak with a healthcare professional or get lab-tested if you are seriously concerned about vitamin deficiency.

Make Changes to Your Diet

The prevailing wisdom among professionals is that making dietary/lifestyle changes are the first things to do to get more vitamins. For example, if you are low in vitamin C, incorporating more citrus and vegetables into your meals is the healthiest way to get more of it. More often than not, adding more fruits and veggies is always the answer to getting more nutrients.

Take a High-Quality Multivitamin Supplement

Nobody’s perfect, and most have trouble getting all the essential vitamins and nutrients from diet alone. This is where a solid multivitamin can help out. Instead of focusing on one vitamin, you can get your body’s essential nutrients in just one supplement.

Keep Wellness Issues in Mind

Wellness issues should be at the front of your mind when selecting a multivitamin. For example, if you struggle with low energy levels, make sure your multivitamin is loaded with B12. Or, if you struggle with chronic pain, get a multivitamin with anti-inflammatory ingredients. Whatever wellness issues you have, look for supporting ingredients that may naturally help improve the situation.

Benefits of Taking Multivitamins for Men

Vitamins and supplements are no replacement for a healthy lifestyle and diet. That means that men should try to get the majority of essential vitamins and minerals from their foods. Taking a men’s multivitamin can potentially provide advantages by filling in nutritional gaps. So, for example, if you’re not getting enough B vitamins in your food every day to support energy levels, taking a multivitamin can help.

Since vitamins are often not the only nutrients in men’s multivitamins, natural superfoods and phytochemicals may also provide advantages. Plant-based anti-inflammatories like ginger can be found in certain multivitamins to help people include more beneficial nutrients in their diet.

Increased Energy

B vitamins are a boon to energy for people at large. In men, B vitamins may help increase testosterone.

Mood Support

Certain vitamins and minerals don’t just help the body; they’re good for mental health. Vitamin B12 and certain superfoods are often included in multivitamins to help support a healthy mood and mental balance.

Improved Sleep

Choosing a multivitamin with CBD may help you get a better night’s rest. Additionally, your circadian rhythm—aka your internal sleep clock—can stay on track when your nutrition is more complete.

Better Gut Health and Digestion

Because essential vitamins are required for the body’s most critical processes, better gut health and digestion come with getting these levels where they should be. Also, a multivitamin with probiotics can boost gut health even further.

Improved Immune Health

Many multivitamins contain vitamin C and other antioxidants, compounds that help protect cells and fortify the immune system. Probiotics and digestive enzymes are other essential nutrients in multivitamins that can help the immune system by keeping the gut healthy.

Prostate Health

Prostate health is a major concern for aging men, but maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a diet and multivitamins is a great way to promote prostate health for life.

Improved Cognition

Certain vitamins like B vitamins have been studied for their beneficial effects on cognition. We also noticed that many verified online reviews of the men’s multivitamins on our list mention improved cognition and less brain fog.

Heart Health

Essential vitamins and minerals must be present to keep the heart healthy from youth all the way through the golden years. Cardiovascular disease is a major threat for many aging men, so keeping nutrition optimized through lifestyle and supplementation may help improve heart health.\

Sexual Health

Dipping testosterone levels are a major concern for men as they age. B vitamins and selenium may help increase these levels, so with proper diet, exercise, and a multivitamin, men can keep their sexual health on point.

Potential Side Effects of Multivitamins

Multivitamins usually don’t produce bothersome side effects for most men, apart from neon-yellow urine; this simply denotes the presence of excess vitamins being flushed from the body.

However, some men may experience side effects with a multivitamin, even when taking the best multivitamin for men. This can include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Constipation

Abdominal pain

Dark stools

To avoid side effects or toxicity from taking too many vitamins, always consult your healthcare professional before beginning a new daily regimen.

FAQs

What do multivitamins do?

Multivitamins provide dietary supplementation of essential vitamins and minerals through capsules, pills, gummies, and other delivery methods to help people intake more vitamins than they receive from their diet. Multivitamins are not a substitute for a healthy diet but may help fill in nutritional gaps that can leave people feeling deficient and sluggish.

Do men need to take multivitamins?

Men take multivitamins if they are not getting enough essential nutrients from their diet and lifestyle alone. A multivitamin can help round out the nutritional intake by providing multiple nutrients—vitamins and minerals and phytochemicals—that may be missing from daily meals.

At what age should men start taking multivitamins?

Men should start taking multivitamins whenever their daily nutrition and lifestyle do not meet the daily vitamin requirement for their age group. That said, men aged 51 or older will require different vitamin intake, so this may be an excellent time to get started on a multivitamin.

Are multivitamins for men safe?

Generally speaking, multivitamins for men are safe, provided they come from a quality manufacturer and have been okayed by your healthcare professional. Always consult your physician before beginning a new health regimen.

What’s the difference between multivitamins for men and women?

Men and women have different recommended daily intakes for vitamins. For example, as we mentioned earlier, men require more vitamin A than women. Therefore, multivitamin supplements that target men and women specifically often have different levels of essential vitamins to address this.

Also, the best multivitamin will incorporate ingredients like herbs and superfoods to target particular issues facing each group. For example, some of the men’s multivitamins on our list include selenium and high levels of B vitamins to support prostate health and testosterone levels.

What is the best time to take multivitamins?

The men’s multivitamins on our list can be taken at any time. However, the best time to take a multivitamin will probably be when you are least likely to forget. Most people take their multivitamins either in the morning or at night.

If your multivitamin contains natural energy boosters like B12 or green tea, you probably want to take it in the morning. However, some users of CBD vitamins report a preference for taking them at night to aid in relaxation.

Are there different multivitamins for different age groups?

You can find multivitamins that cater to different age groups, from children to the elderly. The body’s daily vitamin requirement changes with age. The best multivitamin to take will be one formulated specifically for your age group and other factors.

How long does it take for multivitamins to start working?

How long it takes for multivitamins to start working in your system depends on the quality of the supplement, your age, your diet, your metabolism, and many other factors. According to verified online reviews we read for the men’s multivitamins on our list, with these high-grade supplements, in particular, people notice the effects anywhere from a few days to a month after taking them daily.

Are Men’s Multivitamins for You?

In today’s fast-paced world, most people find they’re not getting enough nutrition from their diets. That’s where a clean, natural multivitamin comes in. We sifted through the options out there and decided on the top 5 men’s multivitamins based on quality, efficiency, and value.

Remember that a daily multivitamin is no substitute for a healthy diet and lifestyle. But where you need to fill in the gaps, taking a multivitamin is a small choice that can lead to better wellness at large.

For men, this can mean promoting a healthy weight, healthy testosterone levels, a healthy prostate, and more. When in doubt, consult your healthcare practitioner before starting a new daily regimen.

