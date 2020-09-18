5 Best Pull-Up Bars For Your Home Workout Routine

Are you looking to add some new equipment to your home gym? Then you should add a pull-up bar to your home gym. It is very convenient and adds a ton of options to your routine that will go a long way to making you reach your goals. But not all pull-up bars are up to snuff for a purchase.

To help you make the right pick for your needs, we have gathered a good selection of pull-up bars that should fit any specific needs.

We feel like this is the best overall for a few reasons. For one, it is very affordable. You won’t break the bank with this pull-up bar. It’s also highly durable, so you won’t have to worry about it breaking on you. Convenience is key here too because it isn’t in the way and it allows you to work out with a good variety of grips. You can get an amazing workout in with this in your home. Overall, this just hits everything you want from a pull-up bar.

Sometimes, you just need simplicity in your life. A pull-up bar isn’t the most complicated piece of equipment in the world, but this may be the simplest. No over-elaborate grips or anything like that. You hang this down from the frame of your doorway and you can get into a workout in no time. Durability is high and it won’t take up too much space when you aren’t using it. If you’re just looking for a simple workout, this is the pull-up bar for you.

If you are on a budget, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than the best. You just need to nowhere to look and you need to look right here. For while this may be the most affordable pull-up bar here, that doesn’t mean it is any less durable. You can work out as hard as possible and this will handle the duress. Even better is that you don’t need a doorframe to hang it from. You can adjust it to the width of any doorway (24.5 to 36 inches) to get your workout in. It’s also the easiest to store anywhere, as it is ostensibly just a metal bar. For a budget, you really can’t go wrong with this pull-up bar.

There are plenty of simple pull-up bars out there. But if you want a super elaborate setup, this is the best one you can get. You don’t just hang it from a door frame. You need to bolt it into the wall so it doesn’t move around. That way it can handle up to 800 pounds of pressure. The durability of this is very high, so you don’t have to worry about that. The main element of this is that it offers you a ton of different options for a workout. So many different grips offer you a more elaborate and rigorous workout than a simple pull-up bar.

There are plenty of people out there that don’t have the sturdy doorframe they need to use a pull-up bar. Others may not have the money or space to pick up an expensive setup that needs to be bolted into the wall. If you just have a doorframe, then this is the pull-up bar for you. That is because this pull-up bar is adjustable. It can stretch out in a doorframe from 28.4″ to 37.8″. No hookups needed, no strain on a doorframe. And there’s no worry about slippage, because the most pressure you put on it, the tighter it gets to the wall. Any doorframe in your home can become the go-to place for a sick workout.