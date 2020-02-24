Mueller Austria Juicer GET IT!

A juicer will make your kitchen a lot healthier. Because you can make your own juices instead of picking up a carton at the store. This way you don’t have any sugars in there that will counteract the fruit juice. You’ll just get all the nutritious goodness you desire.

Get It: Pick up the Mueller Austria Juicer ($60) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!