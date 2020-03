Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender GET IT!

Every kitchen needs to have a good blender in there. This way you chop and puree or whatever all the ingredients you got for the meal you are prepping. And this one will make meal prep easier with how powerful it is.

Get It: Pick up the Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender ($137; was $190) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!