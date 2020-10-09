5 Great Pull-Up Stations For Your Home Gym

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As the days go on, it is increasingly clear that this pandemic isn’t going to end anytime soon. Which means that it is best to limit your exposure to others in crowded environments. This means, even though gyms are opening up in many areas, you should probably keep avoiding them.

So as this whole thing has been raging for the majority of the year, everyone who wants to keep in shape has had to adjust to working out at home. You can do a lot without any equipment. But if you want the most effective workout, you’ll need some equipment to turn your home into a personal little gym.

If you are looking to add some new equipment to your home to make the foreseeable future a physically fit one, you should take a look at picking up a pull-up station. Because it won’t just give you what you need to do pull-ups. You can get more workouts done like dips and curls and lower body workouts done.

There are a lot of pull-up stations for you to choose from. To make the shopping experience a little less time consuming, we have picked 5 of our favorite pull-up stations you can find on Amazon. Stations that are affordable but durable and ones that customers have been big fans of.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!