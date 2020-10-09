5 Great Pull-Up Stations For Your Home Gym

BangTong&Li Power Tower Workout Pull Up & Dip Station GET IT!

There’s a reason why this pull-up station has a 4.4 rating out of 5-star customer review rating. It’s because it’s affordable, highly durable, easy to set up in the home, and very effective. You’ll have a much better workout with this in your life.

Get It: Pick up the BangTong&Li Power Tower Workout Pull Up & Dip Station ($140; was $170) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!