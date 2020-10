Livebest Heavy Duty Adjustable Power Tower GET IT!

When you pick this station up and add it to the home, you’ll see why customer reviews have put this at a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. This bad boy can handle up to 600 pounds, which means you will have no problem going to town on this, working out as hard as you can.

Get It: Pick up the Livebest Heavy Duty Adjustable Power Tower ($140) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!