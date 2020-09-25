5 Great Workout Shoes That Help To Prevent Blisters

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For anyone that likes to go out running, you know that there isn’t much worse than having blisters on your feet. When those pus-filled monstrosities show up, you are guaranteed to be in for a good bit of pain. Just walking around on a blister is no fun, so running is exponentially worse.

There are ways to avoid getting blisters on your feet. Having the proper footwear is a good way to make sure you don’t have blisters in your future. But you might think that wearing loose shoes is the way to go. That’s actually counterproductive and will cause blisters more than a tight pair.

Loose shoes mean there’s space in there for your foot to move around and cause friction on the skin. Which then causes blisters. So you want something tighter on the foot, but not too tight. It still needs to fit comfortably and feel good on your skin.

It is no surprise to find out that there are a ton of options out there. The physical fitness industry doesn’t play around and the choices that are available are bountiful. So to make your choices a bit easier, we have gone through Zappos to find 5 amazing shoes for you to help prevent blisters.

To those of you out there that aren’t fond of blisters and want to prevent blisters from popping up, then check out our choices from Zappos below.

