5 Intense Workouts to Build Stronger Shoulders

View this post on Instagram

ROTATOR CUFF EXERCISES 🏋️‍♂️ - Pick up the bands that have been sitting in your closet collecting dust and get to work treating that shoulder pain you have been dealing with since forever 👊🏻👊🏻 - These three banded exercises are tailored to be completed at home, for individuals with impingement or rotator cuff damage 👌🏻 - The key is maintaining proper posture to set the shoulder in position. Research shows the rotator cuff is significantly more active when set in proper posture! So stand up straight and pull your shoulders back during completion ⚡️⚡️ - Last but not least, work within pain free ranges of motion. If it’s sharp, painful, or leaving you with a dull ache running down your arm then stop 🛑 - FIT: @balanceathletica 🔥 KINGDOM COLLECTION DROPS 👇🏻 // JULY 27th // - Try on video coming soon...