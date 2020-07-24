5 Intense Workouts to Build Stronger Shoulders

View this post on Instagram

🔪 Slice up ya shoulders 🔪 • Happy Saturday team hope you're all enjoying your start to the weekend! Anyone hitting up the pubs now they're open??? • My brother recently moved home and brought with him a pair of dumbbells which aren't stupidly heavy so I've been able to start adding in a whole load of new dumbbell exercises 🙌🏼 • Check out this shoulder workout to get your boulders looking well cut 🙌🏼 • 1️⃣ Shoulder Press - 4x8-10 2️⃣ Arnold Press - 4x15 3️⃣ Lateral Raises - 4x12 4️⃣ Alternating Front Raises - 4x30 5️⃣ Rear Delt Flyes - 4x12 • Stay safe this weekend kids and catch up with you tomorrow 🤘🏼