5 Intense Workouts to Build Stronger Shoulders

Full Shoulder Day Workout👇 ————————————— 1. Front Cable Raises (3✖️12) 2. Dumbbell Press (3✖️10) 3. Barbell Press (3✖️10) 4. Rear Delt Flys (3✖️12) 5. Upright Rows (3✖️10) 6. Side Raises (3✖️12) 7. Arnold Press (3✖️10) - - TIP 👉 Whenever preforming the dumbbell or barbell press, I always make sure to keep the tension on the front delts at all times. I always keep my elbow about 30 degrees out front, and never let the weight rest on my upper chest. I fully extend on the way up above my head, and control every rep.