5 Intense Workouts to Build Stronger Shoulders

Full Shoulder Day WorkoutπŸ'‡ β€"β€"β€"β€"β€"β€"β€"β€"β€"β€"β€"β€"β€" 1. Front Cable Raises (3βœ–οΈ12) 2. Dumbbell Press (3βœ–οΈ10) 3. Barbell Press (3βœ–οΈ10) 4. Rear Delt Flys (3βœ–οΈ12) 5. Upright Rows (3βœ–οΈ10) 6. Side Raises (3βœ–οΈ12) 7. Arnold Press (3βœ–οΈ10) - - TIP πŸ'‰ Whenever preforming the dumbbell or barbell press, I always make sure to keep the tension on the front delts at all times. I always keep my elbow about 30 degrees out front, and never let the weight rest on my upper chest. I fully extend on the way up above my head, and control every rep.