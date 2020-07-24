5 Intense Workouts to Build Stronger Shoulders

View this post on Instagram

Here I have athlete & fellow PhD kinesiology candidate @benlaitheasianguy performing a very effective half kneeling overhead power hold. The overhead power hold represents a simple yet brutally effective method for overloading the entire body. It pulverizes the musculature of the shoulders, traps, upper back, triceps, neck, grip, spinal erectors & more. Although I typically do these from a standing or split stance position (i.e. more similar to a jerk recovery protocol in Olympic weightlifting) the level of core activation & stabilization throughout the entire lumbopelvic hip complex that's required to lock the movement in from a half kneeling position is difficult to replicate with any other movement. It's also a great diagnostic tool that both exposes & addresses a number of weaknesses, imbalances, & strength deficits throughout the kinetic chain. It's also a phenomenal posture drill as it teaches & requires perfect postural alignment from head to toe. Even the slightest deviation in spinal positioning will produce an energy leaks making it feel impossible to stabilize. It's also great for Olympic weightlifting. This is also one of the most effective exercises for improving shoulder mobility & shoulder stability. That's because it requires the lifter to stabilize their glenohumeral joint in the overhead slot position with the arms in-line with the ears. In fact failing to press the weight out slightly in back of you, which is ideal, will make it nearly impossible to handle any appreciable loads.