5 Intense Workouts to Build Stronger Shoulders

Sick Shoulder work 🚀 Might be one of my favorite training days ‼️ - Try it / Save it ✅ - 💥Military Press 4x10 (DROPSET LAST SET) 💥Arnold Press 5x12 💥Upright rows w/dumbbells 5x12-15 💥Single arm shoulder press on smith machine 4x12(EACH ARM) 💥Side laterals 5x10-12 ( HALF UP BACK DOWN THEN ALL THE WAY UP = 1Rep) 💥Reverse Flys 4x12 💥Shrugs 5x10 (FOCUS ON THE SQUEEZE AT TOP OF THE MOVEMENT) - Appreciate y'all ⚡️🤘🏻