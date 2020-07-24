5 Intense Workouts to Build Stronger Shoulders

View this post on Instagram

5 Shoulder workouts you haven’t done before‼️ 3rd lift got my front delts screaming 😎💪🏽.⁣ —⁣ 🔥SHOULDER ROUTINE🔥 ⁣ 1. DB Cheat Laterals ⁣ 2. The Z Press (smith machine)⁣ 3. DB Scoop Press⁣ 4. DB Urlachers⁣ 5. The Wrap Around Rear Delt Row⁣ —⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #fit #fitness #fitnessmodel #fitnessmotivation #motivation #shoulderworkout #shoulders #shouldersworkout #shoulderrehab #shoulderroutine #shoulderroutines #shoulderday #shoulderpress #bouldershoulders #fitfam #lift #liftingweights #liftingmotivation #fitnessaddict #fitnessphysique #fitnessjourney #fitnessgear #fitnesslover #fitnessaddicts