Health & Fitness

5 Lower Body Workouts That’ll Torch Your Legs

Leg workout
5
Alfa Photostudio

You’ve heard this before, but it bears repeating: Powerful legs are the key to true fitness. Mirror muscles may look great in selfies, but if that bulky upper body is supported by a couple of toothpicks––your athletic functionality is severely compromised. To help you build a well-rounded physique, we’ve put together five lower body workouts from top fitness enthusiasts, trainers, and influencers on Instagram.

Skater jump

10 Leg Workouts You Aren’t Doing, But Should

Read article

Featuring a diverse mix of lower body workouts and moves that target different muscles, you’re sure to find a routine that works for you.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

LTG_10.16_Widget
More from Health & Fitness