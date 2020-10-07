5 Lower Body Workouts That’ll Torch Your Legs

View this post on Instagram

🔥Huge Calf Tips👇 ⬅️ Swipe left & Save! — 👉There’s TWO main mistakes that you’ll want to avoid if you’re trying to build calves the size of baby cows: Firstly: bouncing up and down using your ankle flexion. Terrible idea and you’ll see this all too often. All this is working out is your ego. Next time you hit calves, slow it down! Pause at the top of the squeeze and at the bottom of the stretch to assure you are initiating the movement with your calves🔥 Secondly: Implementing an ineffective range of motion. To get the most out of your training, you will want to assure you are getting a full stretch and a peak contraction. That way you work the muscle in it’s entirety. And whilst there is a time and place for cheat or partial reps, it is definitely not at the start of the set! — ✖️Barbell Deadlift 3 x 8-10 ✖️Dumbbell Lunges 4 x 16-18 steps ✖️Lying Leg Curls 3 x 10–12 ✖️Glute Ham Raises 3 x failure ✖️Seated Calf Raise 4 x 8-10 ✖️Standing Smith Calf Raise 5 x 20,15,12,10,8 — 👊If you enjoy these posts, let me know!