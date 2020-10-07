5 Lower Body Workouts That’ll Torch Your Legs

View this post on Instagram

You have to bring intensity and maybe alittle anger to leg day😤 - Here’s a quick one hour leg session🔥 - Save and Tag your gym buddy ✅ - #fitnessmotivation#fitness#gym#health#lifestyle#motivation#legday#quads#hamstrings#alphalete#westcoastmuscle#warfit#livefit#gymshark#swipevideos