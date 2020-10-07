5 Lower Body Workouts That’ll Torch Your Legs

View this post on Instagram

Warmup: 2x50 Air Squats! Landmine Controlled Front Squats 👉🏼 4x10/12! Landmine RDL: 👉🏼 4x10/12! Barbell Tap & Go Step Ups: 👉🏼 4x8/10 - each leg! Vertical Leg Press! 👉🏼 4x10/12! Leg Extension: 👉🏼 4x15/20! Seated Calf Raise: 👉🏼 4x15/20!