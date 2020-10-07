5 Lower Body Workouts That’ll Torch Your Legs

View this post on Instagram

Quad Dominant Leg Day

1. Leg Press 5x12-15
2. Smith Machine Squats 4x8-10
3. Smith Machine Split Squats 4x12
4. a)Leg Extensions 4x12
   b)Adductors 4x12-15