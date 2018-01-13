5 New Year’s Health and Fitness Resolutions That’ll Lead You to Success

1. Try the ‘social media diet’

This isn’t what you think it is. In fact, diving into a fad diet is one of the worst health and fitness resolutions you can make. A good way to set the stage for a healthy year is to “clear your social media feed of stories and people who don’t line up with your new desired way of thinking,” Mazur says. Nix those junk food accounts on Instagram (y’know, the ones with slow-mo videos of dramatic cheese pulls); save restaurants that offer clean, healthy foods (not crumb cake pancakes); and start to follow influencers, moguls, and brands that inspire you to move. (To be fair, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson eats cheat meals too, but he’s obviously pretty judicious about them.) You can also hide ads on Instagram that aren’t relevant to you and your newfound goals. For example, if you’re being inundated with a particular spirit’s sponsored advertising, you can click on the ellipsis (…) on the right-hand corner of the post, then hit “Hide This”.

