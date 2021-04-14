5 Of The Best New Home Exercise Gear Worth The Investment In 2021

Sole F85 Treadmill GET IT!

There’s nothing like having a good treadmill in your home gym. You can get yourself a nice run even when the weather isn’t up to snuff. And you can do a lot worse than picking up a treadmill from the masters over at Sole Treadmills.

Get It: Pick up the Sole F85 Treadmill ($2,000; was $3,800) at Sole Treadmills

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best Acne Treatments To Get For Men Under $30

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!