The 5 Most Effective Exercises a Man Can Do

1. Hex-bar Deadlift

Why it’s so effective: The hex-bar deadlift (a.k.a. “trap bar” deadlift) engages 90 percent of your muscle—more than any other exercise—which makes it the single greatest way to improve your explosive power and raw strength, Flaherty says.

How to do it: With your feet hip-width apart, bend your knees and hips back and grip the middle of the handles. Keep your chest “proud,” with your back straight and your shoulders back. Take a deep breath, brace your core, and drive your heels into the floor as you lift the bar. Squeeze your glutes as you lock out your hips—don’t hyperextend—then lower the bar back to the floor.

