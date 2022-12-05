The 5 Most Effective Exercises a Man Can Do

2. Burpee to Target

Why it’s so effective: There’s a reason this bodyweight move shows up in boot camps, CrossFit WODs, and cardio classes: Burpees demand total-body strength and huge reserves of cardiovascular endurance. And with all that jackknifing, you’ll need impressive hip and hamstring flexibility to do them well.

How to do it: Set up an overhead target—it can be a pullup bar or a ring—that you can reach with a hop. Squat down, put both hands on the floor in front of you, and pop your feet backward into a plank. Do a pushup, bring your feet back up underneath your hips, jump up, and hit the overhead target. That’s one rep. Do as many as you can in three minutes.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!