The 5 Most Effective Exercises a Man Can Do

3. Overhead Lunge

Why it’s so effective: Just by holding a weight overhead, you’ll challenge the muscular endurance and balance of your arms, shoulders, core, and upper back—no presses needed. And because lunges force your legs to work unilaterally (rather than in tandem, as with a squat), they’re perfect for eliminating strength imbalances and hammering the supporting muscles of your hips and core.

How to do it: Raise your arms straight over your head. Step one leg forward a few feet, lower yourself until your front knee is at a 90-degree angle—don’t let your back knee smash into the floor—then step back up. Repeat with your other leg forward.

