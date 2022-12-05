The 5 Most Effective Exercises a Man Can Do

4. Snatch

Why it’s so effective: No single move challenges your sheer power production and all-around mobility like the classic Olympic snatch. By bringing a barbell from the floor to above your head in one swift, smooth motion, you’ll need every ounce of total-body explosive strength—as well as the shoulder, hip, knee, and ankle flexibility to get underneath the bar as fast as possible.

As a result, the snatch takes extensive practice to do well, and years to master. Make sure to learn this from an experienced weightlifting coach, and use only a very light weight—a PVC pipe is probably best—when attempting it for the first time.

How to do it: Set up on a platform with a barbell on the floor. Squat over the bar with your feet about shoulder-width apart and your hands gripping wide on the barbell. Use a hook grip—put your fingers over your thumbs. Push your hips behind you, making sure to keep your back flat, chest high, and your gaze forward. (Your torso should be significantly more upright than you would be in a deadlift.) In one swift motion, fire your glutes and explode upward. Thrust your hips forward, extend your legs, and explosively bring the bar upward while simultaneously lowering yourself under the bar as it rises. As the bar goes overhead, lower yourself into a squat, catch the barbell, and lock out your elbows. From that position, you’ll essentially do an overhead squat as you rise into a standing position.

