Plenty of guys have asked this simple question at one point or another: “How do I get shredded?” Or it might sound something like, “How do I burn fat?”

Of course, the answer is complicated. There are multiple factors in play when it comes to getting a ripped six-pack and a toned body. But to get you on the right track and help you burn fat in your workouts, we’ve broken down the process into five easily digestible steps.

5 Steps to Shred Layers of Body Fat

1. Work Out in the Morning on an Empty Stomach

Not a morning person? Maybe you should be. If you’re familiar with the term “fasted cardio,” now’s the time to put it to use. Waking up and working out on an empty stomach is key to scorching fat and may help melt away the pounds, according to a recent study published in the journal Physiology.

When researchers conducted the study over six weeks, they separated men into three groups. The first group increased its caloric intake by 20 percent while half performed exercises and the rest remained inactive. The second group scheduled a workout post-breakfast, and the last group followed the exact same workout routine at the crack of dawn.

They found that the first group gained nearly six pounds, the second hiked up about three pounds, and the last group not only stayed the same weight, but also burned more fat throughout the day.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!