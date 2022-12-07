3. Lift Weights

Want to see the fat really fall off? Train with weights. Lifting is a crucial component if you’re looking to burn fat, and according to a study published in the journal Obesity, it’s more effective for maintaining a flat stomach than cardio.

Researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health studied the physical activity, waist circumference, and bodyweight of nearly 11,000 healthy American men age 40 and over. The researchers analyzed which activities had the greatest effect on participants’ waistlines over a 12-year period, and they found the answer to fending off stomach fat.

Turns out men who got 20 minutes of daily weight training gained less abdominal fat as they aged compared with men who spent the same time hitting the pavement.

