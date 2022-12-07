5. Refuel

Proper nutrition is essential for making your workouts count. Plan to consume some carbohydrates post-workout to replenish your glycogen levels and restore your energy reserves for the next training session. To build muscle, consuming post-workout protein is essential: Protein helps repair and rebuild your muscles. The amino acids in protein are the building blocks of muscle, and true growth cannot occur if you don’t feed them.

For quality recovery meals, try a protein shake with fruit or tuna on whole-wheat toast. The amount of carbohydrates and protein you need mostly depends on your weight, your workout, and your fitness goals. In general, consuming 20–40g of protein is a good number to aim for. (Talk to a dietitian to get a more accurate read on exactly how much you need.)

