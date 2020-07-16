5 Targeted Workouts for Bigger Biceps

View this post on Instagram

Bicep Building Exercises👇 ————————————— 1. Spider Curls (2✖️12) 2. Seated Curls (2✖️12) 3. Single Arm Curls (2✖️10 each) 4. Hammer Curls (2✖️12) 5. Preacher Curls (2✖️10 each) 6. Barbell Curls (2✖️12) - 👉 Here’s my main tips for training biceps. Always keep the weight out in front, never have your arm perpendicular to the floor. Always keep about a 10 degree angle out front. Avoid too large of a movement when completely the reps, although you should always extend your arm completely, you should not bring it too far up, as this is when you will loose all the tension. - SAVE this workout for later and SHARE with a friend who could use this! Let me know what you think of this routine below. - - - - #biceps #bicep #bicepworkout #bicepsworkout #bicepcurls #bicepday #arms #armday #armsworkout #armworkout