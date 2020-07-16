5 Targeted Workouts for Bigger Biceps

View this post on Instagram

💥BODYWEIGHT BICEP EXERCISES💥 -Bar Curls -Ring Hammer Curls -Ring Pelican Curls -TRX Curls -One Arm Chinup Eccentric . I need to do these more often! 😏 After your major compound pulling exercises, try out 1 or 2 of these bodyweight bicep burners. Aim for approximately 8-15 reps and 3-6 sets. Except the One Arm Chin Eccentrics, only do about 1-4 reps per set since this one is a bit heavy. . It can be difficult to progressively overload exercises like these. I suggest pushing for more reps per set or doing more sets. You can also just perform each set to failure. This way you know you've gotten the most out of any set at any intensity. (It's difficult to keep track of intensity because of how high the rings are, and how slanted your body is...) Once you feel like you're ready for more of a challenge, increase the intensity by moving your feet closer to or even behind the base of support (rings or bar).