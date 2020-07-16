5 Targeted Workouts for Bigger Biceps

View this post on Instagram

SWIPE👉🏼👉🏼and SAVE __ CABLES ONLY BICEPS WORKOUT __ 1. EZ Bar Cable Curls 3x8 (4 second negatives) 2. Single Arm Hammer Curls 3x10-12 3. Reverse Grip Cable Curls 3x12 __ Did these after my Back Workout the other day! If I was to do this workout on an Arm Day then I’d probably up those sets! __ Let me know what you think of the workout in the comments below and don’t forget to SAVE🤟🏻😈 __ #bicepsworkout #bicepsday #biceps💪