5 Unique Ab Routines To Chisel Your Core

Ask anyone about their dream physique and you’ll probably hear a lot about abs. Whether that means losing a few pounds around their midsection or sculpting washboard abs––the core is a key concern for many people.

For those of you still stuck in a crunches conundrum, we rounded up five abdominal workout routines (see below) from fitness enthusiasts on Instagram. Each workout is uniquely tailored to blast your core and help you achieve that six-pack you’ve always wanted.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!