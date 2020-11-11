5 Unique Ab Routines To Chisel Your Core

View this post on Instagram

Shredded Abs Workout🏆
1. Knee Raises - 10
2. Flutter Kicks - 30 total
3. Leg Raise - 10
4. Scissor Kicks - 30 total
5. Complete Leg Raise Toes to Bar - 10
💥Complete 3 Cycles