5 Unique Ab Routines To Chisel Your Core

➕Add Weight for Winning Abs➕ • Happy Saturday guys hope you've all had great start to the weekends 🙌🏼 • If you're looking to see some serious progress with your abs you need to be including weight bearing exercises throughout the week! • Of course your abs are made visible in the kitchen but you can increase their actual size just like any other muscle with progressively higher weights 💪🏼 • Here's my all time favourite weighted ab workout 🔥 • 1️⃣ Cable Wood Chops x20 2️⃣ Oblique Leans x10 3️⃣ Kettlebell Crunch x20 4️⃣ Russian Twists x20 • 🔁 Repeat 3x • Add this into your week 2-3 times along with some bodyweight ab workouts and watch your core come through 🔥