6 Best Weight Loss Supplements For Men – Lean & Strong in 2022

In 2018, the CDC reported that more than 42% of American adults are obese and more than 73% are overweight, so it’s no surprise that weight loss is a multi-billion dollar industry. Not only are there hundreds of thousands of products to pour over, but the supplement industry also lacks regulation in the United States.

The companies that create dietary supplements are responsible for verifying the safety and effectiveness of their products, and they are not required to have a third party check their work before making their products available for purchase.

Clearly, this is a conflict of interest. So we did our homework. We made sure that each brand on this list is trustworthy and transparent. We also made sure that each product is both safe and effective.

Before sharing the best weight loss supplements currently on the market, it’s important to clarify that supplements are precisely that: supplemental. Weight loss can only be achieved and maintained by adjusting lifestyle and changing behaviors.

To lose weight, people need to create a calorie deficit. A calorie deficit is achieved when the amount of calories consumed in a day is less than the number of calories burned that day. In addition to adjusting the diet to create a calorie deficit, regular resistance training and consuming adequate protein for muscle recovery can help maintain muscle mass and optimize the metabolism for fat loss. Along with a calorie deficit and regular exercise, the following weight loss supplements may enhance your results.

Our Picks for Best Men’s Weight Loss Supplements

Best Overall: SkinnyFit

Best Energy Booster: CBDfx

Best Customer Reviews: Onnit

Best for The Keto Diet: biOptimizers

Best Supplement For Overall Health: Organixx

Best Vegan Option: Akasha Naturals

Simply add water to enjoy the health benefits of ingredients like spirulina, chlorella, matcha, spinach, turmeric, ashwagandha, and more! With over 1,000 five-star reviews, it’s clear that this powder delivers on SkinnyFit’s promise to support weight loss, calm bloating, and improve energy levels. However, while this powder is labeled as vegan and dairy-free, there is an allergen warning that it’s processed on equipment that could be contaminated with milk, egg, and fish, so some vegans may prefer to avoid this product.

The majority of reviewers—more than 1,300 of them—loved their results. Several customers shared that using the powder daily led to an improvement in constipation and/or bloating. Reactions to the flavor were mixed, but most people made it work and still gave the powder five stars. Some people dilute it with more water than the directions call for (14oz), while others blend it into a smoothie instead of just mixing it with water. The amount of authentic, positive feedback about this superfood powder is proof that it’s one of the best weight loss supplements.

Benefits:

Includes 34 essential superfoods, adaptogens, prebiotics, and probiotics

Each jar contains 30 servings

Save 25% when you subscribe for regular deliveries

90-day money-back guarantee

Helps to reduce bloating

Increases your energy levels naturally

Improve your focus

Reduce your stress

Get healthier complexion

Has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties

These gummies combine the anti-inflammatory and calming effects of CBD with the appetite-suppressing effects of apple cider vinegar to improve energy and mood while supporting weight loss endeavors. In addition to being vegan and gluten-free, this weight loss supplement is made with antioxidant-rich pomegranate and fortified with Vitamin B12 to support stable energy levels.

There are mixed reviews about the flavor. Some customers find the apple cider vinegar flavor too intense. Even still, most customers are happy to report that they feel calmer and don’t experience dramatic crashes in energy now that they use this supplement daily.

Benefits:

Cruelty-free and solvent-free

60-day guarantee

Includes broad spectrum CBD (50 mg per serving)

Includes apple cider vinegar to promote weight loss (1,000 mg per serving)

All-natural and gluten-free

Includes a powerful antioxidant

Free shipping on orders over $75

Includes fat-burning properties

Supports healthy immune function and energy (vitamin B12)

Easy to bring along wherever you go, these capsules are filled with probiotics, prebiotics, and other digestive aids. They’re formulated to help the body break down and absorb nutrients while promoting healthy gut flora and supporting a strong immune system. It’s recommended to take 2 capsules daily with your largest meal.

“Game changer” is a recurring theme in more than 140 five-star reviews. Several customers shared that they immediately noticed improvements in their IBS symptoms or digestive issues. Others were thrilled to report a reduction in body fat. While the price is high, many people say that the dramatically positive results they’ve experienced justify the regular investment in this supplement.

Benefits:

Supports a healthy immune system

Helps with digesting major macronutrients

Promotes a healthy gut and digestion

Helps to break down food

Helps your body absorb essential nutrients

Dairy-free, caffeine-free, soy-free

Vegan

Suitable for those on a keto diet

These capsules were created to minimize symptoms of the dreaded “keto flu” while optimizing digestion and creating the optimal environment for the body to burn fat. Combined with a nutritious diet and regular exercise, this supplement can enhance fat loss while preserving muscle mass.

It’s recommended to take 4-6 capsules every morning before eating, then 2-4 capsules with each meal. As a result, customers will go through the pricey bottle of 120 capsules fairly quickly. However, several reviewers shared that KAPEX immediately improved digestion and boosted their energy levels, so they were happy to pay the price.

Benefits:

Save by bundling or subscribing

Improves digestion for those on the paleo, keto, or a low-carb diet

Promotes energy production

Helps the liver to be better at ketogenesis and detoxification

Anti-inflammatory properties

Boosts cardiovascular health

Improves digestion

Helps to reduce bad cholesterol

Reduces fatigue and keto flu when adapting to a keto diet

USDA certified organic, just 3 drops a day of Organixx’s liquid iodine can support the thyroid gland, prevent brain fog and fatigue, and help maintain a healthy body weight. According to the CDC, as more and more Americans limit the salt they add to their meals, the risk of iodine deficiency increases. Symptoms that indicate an iodine deficiency include:

Hypothyroidism

Goiters

Heavy menstrual cycles

Fatigue

Poor memory

Hair thinning and hair loss

One reviewer stopped experiencing chronic migraines, another started to grow their hair back, and several noticed improvements in their memory and energy levels. While some reviews stated they didn’t notice any difference at all, with over 750 reviews averaging 4.8 stars at the time of writing, it’s clear that hundreds of people credit this supplement with improving their quality of life.

Benefits:

Supports a healthy and properly functioning thyroid gland

Helps to prevent iodine deficiencies (e.g., brain fog, goiters, fatigue, thinning hair, cold hands and feet)

Promotes detoxification from fluoride, chlorine, and bromine

Supports clear thinking, a healthy body weight, and a stable mood

Can be used topically to kill bacteria around cuts and scrapes

Made from yellow pea protein, this plant-based protein powder also contains probiotics and Omega-3s to support a healthy gut and overall wellness. In addition, this vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free protein powder supports the body in building muscle. It’s also formulated with dietary supplements like spirulina, organic hemp, and chlorella to support the synthesis of neurotransmitters, hormones, and antibodies.

New to the market, there are minimal reviews of this fat-burning supplement at the time of writing. Still, this doctor-formulated weight loss supplement promises improved energy, clearer skin, better focus, and less bloating. This powder can be added to water or smoothies to boost protein intake and improve overall health.

Benefits:

Gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free

100% vegan

Low carb

Doctor formulated

Can be used as a healthy meal replacement

Unsweetened

Supports a healthy gut and digestion

Provides the body with key nutrients

Aids in building smooth muscle tissue

Supports a healthy metabolism

How We Choose The Best Weight Loss Supplements For Men

Dietary supplements are not as strictly regulated by the FDA as food and drugs are, and there are countless weight loss and fat loss supplements on the market. Our goal is to help consumers with the overwhelming task of determining:

Which brands they can trust

What products are safe

Which products are actually effective and genuinely worth the investment

We vetted each weight loss supplement brand to ensure that their product sourcing and manufacturing practices are safe and ethical. After confirming that the brands are trustworthy and that their products are safe, we do our due diligence to ensure customers aren’t wasting their cash on products that don’t even work.

We pour over hundreds of genuine customer reviews to learn exactly why people repeatedly buy these products. While some of them may not be cheap, readers can rest assured that they’re worth the investment because loyal customers are living proof that they deliver on their promises.

How To Lose Weight And Burn Fat

In addition to adding a weight loss supplement to your daily regime, the best way to lose weight is to stay healthy both mentally and physically.

Eat A Nutritious and Healthy Diet With A Calorie Deficit

To lose fat without creating nutrient deficiencies, people with weight loss goals need to create a calorie deficit while still consuming adequate amounts of protein, carbohydrates, unsaturated fats, vitamins, and minerals. Creating a calorie deficit is done by consuming fewer calories each day than are expended to support basic bodily functions and physical activity. So calculating the number of calories the body uses in a day is a great place to start.

Even when the body is at rest, it burns calories to support involuntary bodily functions like breathing. The amount of calories the body burns at rest is called the resting metabolic rate (RMR). Also, as people consume food, their body burns calories to digest, absorb and store nutrients.

This is called the Thermic Effect of Food (TEF). By adding up their RMR, TEF, and the calories they burn during physical activity and exercise, people can determine how many calories their body uses in a day. People can work with their doctor or a qualified professional to determine the appropriate amount of caloric restriction to reach their goals without jeopardizing their health.

Regular Exercise—Burn Body Fat & Build Muscle

A common negative side effect of dieting for weight loss is that people don’t only lose fat mass—they lose muscle mass too. The loss of muscle mass can negatively affect metabolism, hormones, and bone density. Said another way: losing muscle mass can sabotage weight loss goals and ultimately create serious health complications like osteoporosis down the road.

Strength training on a regular basis, paired with adequate protein consumption, can preserve and even build muscle mass while burning body fat. Building muscle mass increases the resting metabolic rate and the thermic effect of food, so the body burns more calories every day to support its basic functions.

This means that regular strength training and eating for muscle recovery to build muscle mass, paired with a calorie deficit, can help you lose weight and gradually build a leaner figure.

Daily Non-Exercise Physical Activity

Modern living has led to an increase in sedentary behavior, and most people are aware of the health benefits of regular exercise. What’s often overlooked, though, is frequent movement. Not going to an indoor cycling class, doing a HIIT workout, or hitting the yoga mat, simply moving.

The truth is, most people spend too much time sitting (usually while working), and a 45-minute workout just isn’t enough to combat the adverse effects. Lack of movement, not to be confused with lack of exercise, has its very own laundry list of health consequences.

One of the main reasons to prioritize non-exercise physical activity is that, while exercise temporarily raises cortisol levels, non-exercise physical activity, like walking and qi gong, can actively reduce cortisol levels.

Cortisol is a stress hormone, and many people live with chronically elevated cortisol levels. When cortisol levels are chronically elevated, people may struggle with:

High blood pressure

Anxiety and/or depression

Difficulty losing weight

Weight gain

Regular movement throughout the day is a great way to reduce cortisol levels and manage stress, improve recovery from workouts, and optimize conditions in the body to help you lose weight.

Consistent, Restorative Sleep

There’s an undeniable correlation between lack of sleep and weight gain. In addition, some researchers theorize that poor sleep quality affects the function of ghrelin and leptin, the hormones that queue hunger and fullness.

Others hypothesize that excessive fatigue leads to less physical activity and/or strong cravings for sugary foods to compensate for lack of energy. This, of course, makes your goal to lose weight even harder to reach.

It’s also important to note that a constant lack of sleep can contribute to chronically elevated cortisol levels. Likewise, getting ample sleep is an excellent strategy for managing stress and reducing cortisol levels. No matter what the answer is, it’s clear that prioritizing consistent and restorative sleep will do more than support weight loss goals—it will support overall health and wellbeing.

Managing Stress Levels

When people hear “stress management,” they often think about trendy practices like meditation and “self-care.” But the reality is that stress isn’t just mental—it affects physical health too and can play a part in your journey to lose weight.

According to the Mayo Clinic, chronic stress can lead to health conditions like:

Heart disease and/or stroke

Headaches and/or muscle tension

Depression and/or anxiety

Weight gain and/or digestive issues

Memory loss and/or difficulty concentrating

The stress response is overwhelming for the endocrine system and the entire body, which is why it’s supposed to be short-term. The problem is that too many people’s bodies live in a constant state of stress and with chronically elevated cortisol levels.

The body’s preoccupation with survival doesn’t just make people more susceptible to weight gain—it can make fat loss nearly impossible. Therefore, stress management is crucial for anyone pursuing a weight loss goal.

Some effective strategies for stress management include:

A nutrient-dense diet

Regular exercise

A consistent sleep schedule

Practicing relaxation techniques like yoga, massage, or meditation

Writing in a journal

Making time for hobbies like reading, listening to music, or watching your favorite show or movie

Fostering healthy, supportive relationships

Professional counseling

Stay Hydrated

More than 60% of the human body is composed of water, so consuming adequate amounts of water is a crucial step in optimizing bodily functions. Johns Hopkins University says: “The more hydrated you are, research suggests, the more efficiently your body works at tasks that range from thinking to burning body fat.”

Drinking water may support weight loss by:

Suppressing appetite

Stimulating the metabolism

Reducing intake of calorie-dense beverages

Boosting the body’s ability to burn fat during exercise

Facilitating waste removal

Increasing lipolysis—the use of fat cells for fuel

Reducing stress and boosting motivation

FAQs

Do weight loss pills work?

The answer to this question is complex. What’s most important, first and foremost, is defining what success is. When it comes to weight loss, most people don’t just want to lose weight; they want to keep it off. Assuming that’s the ultimate goal, taking a daily weight loss pill alone will not work. While they may result in weight loss initially, it’s pretty much impossible to maintain those results without altering lifestyle and behaviors.

This is true for any supplement, including the ones on this list. They function exactly how they’re named: as a supplemental addition to the necessary habits and behaviors to achieve weight loss.

So yes, weight loss pills and weight loss supplements can work, but only when they are part of a “team” of weight loss behaviors. To lose weight, you also need to change your lifestyle—it is not a solo sport.

Are weight loss drinks healthy?

Many weight loss drinks are made with health-supporting ingredients! For example, the Skinny Greens Green Juice Superfood Powder contains:

Spirulina : A blue-green algae that contains antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory effects.

: A blue-green algae that contains antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory effects. Chlorella : A freshwater algae that contains significant amounts of Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin B12 and Iron.

: A freshwater algae that contains significant amounts of Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin B12 and Iron. Matcha : A powder made by pulverizing green tea leaves that can reduce the risk of heart disease and support weight loss.

: A powder made by pulverizing green tea leaves that can reduce the risk of heart disease and support weight loss. Spinach : A dark, leafy green that’s an excellent source of iron, antioxidants, and lots of vitamins and minerals.

: A dark, leafy green that’s an excellent source of iron, antioxidants, and lots of vitamins and minerals. Turmeric : A root that contains curcumin, which is scientifically proven to reduce inflammation and prevent chronic illnesses like heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s.

: A root that contains curcumin, which is scientifically proven to reduce inflammation and prevent chronic illnesses like heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s. Ashwagandha: A medicinal herb that’s been used for generations to calm the mind, support immunity, and improve overall wellness.

Not all weight loss drinks are inherently healthy, though. So while it’s important for customers to learn about the benefits of individual ingredients, it’s also important for customers to understand which additives and ingredients are potentially harmful to their wellbeing.

As the Mayo Clinic warns, “a product isn’t necessarily safe simply because it’s natural. Though rare, some dietary supplements have been linked to serious problems, such as liver damage”. Since the brands alone are responsible for testing and verifying the safety of their products, customers should shop with healthy skepticism and look for brands that are both trustworthy and transparent.

Will weight loss drinks make me lose muscle?

Losing weight is no easy feat. For many people, seeing a reduction in their body weight is a step toward victory, but weight loss is a lot more complex than that. When people express a desire to lose weight, they usually mean that they want to shed fat.

What most people don’t realize, though, is that creating a calorie deficit can cause their body to lose muscle mass too. Losing muscle mass doesn’t just have negative consequences for the metabolism and the body’s ability to burn fat; it can have long-term health consequences too.

A weight loss drink will not directly cause a person to lose muscle mass. However, consuming weight loss supplements, creating too large a calorie deficit, and not consuming enough protein can absolutely result in a loss of muscle mass. This is why cutting calories should only be done with the guidance of a doctor or qualified professional.

Cutting calories too much forces the body to find fuel sources within itself, and there’s no way of controlling whether the body turns to fat stores or muscle mass to find the fuel it needs. This is why consistent resistance training and consuming enough protein to support muscle recovery is crucial for every successful weight loss journey—even journeys that include weight loss drinks and supplements.

Can weight loss drinks help me lose body fat?

Using weight loss drinks can support the body’s metabolism and ability to use fat stores for fuel. However, there is no single behavior that will lead to weight loss. Only drinking weight loss drinks without changing lifestyle and behaviors is unlikely to deliver significant or lasting results. However, paired with a calorie deficit, these drinks could enhance results in a weight loss journey:

Water : It may go without saying, but water is essential for survival, and consuming plenty of water will support the body in all its functions, including metabolism and fat loss.

: It may go without saying, but water is essential for survival, and consuming plenty of water will support the body in all its functions, including metabolism and fat loss. Smoothies and Protein Shakes : Consuming fruits and leafy greens provides the body with the nourishment it needs to function optimally. Blending those ingredients with a protein powder supports the maintenance of muscle mass so that the body is more likely to burn fat.

: Consuming fruits and leafy greens provides the body with the nourishment it needs to function optimally. Blending those ingredients with a protein powder supports the maintenance of muscle mass so that the body is more likely to burn fat. Green Tea : The combination of catechins (antioxidants that support fat burning) with caffeine may boost the metabolism and help you lose weight. Additionally, switching out your calorie-rich coffee in the morning for a cup of green tea will also lower your calorie intake for the day.

: The combination of catechins (antioxidants that support fat burning) with caffeine may boost the metabolism and help you lose weight. Additionally, switching out your calorie-rich coffee in the morning for a cup of green tea will also lower your calorie intake for the day. Kombucha : The fermentation process makes it especially beneficial to gut health, influencing mental health, energy levels, and overall physical health.

: The fermentation process makes it especially beneficial to gut health, influencing mental health, energy levels, and overall physical health. Coconut Water : The electrolytes and other health-supporting nutrients can be both hydrating and energizing.

: The electrolytes and other health-supporting nutrients can be both hydrating and energizing. Apple Cider Vinegar: Believed to stabilize blood glucose levels and improve gut health, ACV may help to reduce cravings and improve satiety.

