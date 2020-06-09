Six Challenging Park Workouts To Get Fit Outdoors

View this post on Instagram

🚨Here is another Park Bench Workout that you can do outside or at home on a couch 🛋 ✅. . You can find the workout below⬇️⬇️. . 1️⃣. Tricep Dips 25 Reps. 2️⃣. Decline Push-ups 20 Reps. 3️⃣. Diamond Push-ups 20 Reps. 4️⃣. Incline Push-ups 20 Reps. 5️⃣. Elbow Plank 1 minute. 6️⃣. Decline Climbers 10 each leg. 7️⃣. Copenhagen hold 30 seconds then 10 twists. . This is a burner🔥. . As with all my workouts you can make it easier or harder by increasing or decreasing the sets and reps! ✅. . Make sure to follow @nonstop.soccer for daily soccer and workout videos!. . Happy training and stay safe!. . . . . . . . . . #parkbench #parkbenchworkout #pushupseveryday #pushupvariation #bodyweightworkout #bodyweightworkouts #tricepdips #copenhagenstyle #planksfordays #athleticworkout #getstronger #getripped #athomefitness #couchworkouts #chairworkout #nogymworkout #soccerplayerworkout #footballerfitness #matchfit