Six Challenging Park Workouts To Get Fit Outdoors

View this post on Instagram

When you need to squeeze in a workout... and the kiddos want to play too... #humansled #horsepower #legionofboom #1stphormathletesearch . Being a step dad has a lot of highs and lows, but the best high is being able to make everyone happy, especially Will+Char❤️ . I know that if the kids are happy & having fun, that Kacey’s heart is full ❤️🔥❤️ #happywife #happylife . What’s your favorite #DaddyDuty #familyworkout that you enjoy & everyone gets something out of it? #tellme . #familyman #stepdaddy #familyfirst #tbt #throwbackthursday #iam1stphorm #1stphorm #legionofboom #wedothework #1stphormathletesearch #bethe1 #duespaid #qalo #respectyouruniverse #underarmourmen #underarmour @kaceytaormina @1stphorm @qalo @ryu_apparel @underarmourca @underarmour