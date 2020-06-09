Six Challenging Park Workouts To Get Fit Outdoors

View this post on Instagram

💣BODYWEIGHT TRICEPS DEMOLITION💣 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✅ Triceps focused Dips 🔑 Leg in front of your hip, elbows pointing backwards as much as you can ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✅ Triceps extension pt.1 🔑 Control slowly with your triceps , stretching it before a controlled explosion ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✅ Triceps extension pt.2 🔑 Hands in front of shoulders, try to get your scapula protracted as much as you can ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✅ Elbow Push-up 🔑 Giving everything you have , try to get your elbows down to the center of the 🌍 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Process: perform each exercise in a dropset manner. Minimum rest, maximum gains : 15-14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Tag a teammate and do it today!