6 Exogenous Ketone Supplements to Keep You Losing Weight In Ketosis

If you need to seriously lose weight—not just drop a few pounds, but honestly, finally lose serious weight—you should try the keto diet. Low in carbs and high in fat, the keto diet sends your body into a state scientists call ketosis. If you’re ready to get into ketosis and lose serious weight, here are seven supplements high in exogenous ketones to keep you in ketosis and keep your cells burning fat for energy.

That’s the key to ketosis. Usually, our cells burn protein for energy. But once the protein is gone, the energy needs to come from somewhere—so the cells burn fat stores. Losing cell fat also results in the loss of body fat—which ends up as weight loss. It’s why keto is the most popular diet out there.

Exogenous Ketones Can Help You Lose Weight

Unfortunately, just getting to ketosis is not easy, and staying in ketosis is even harder. It’s a pretty severe diet that takes discipline and commitment. That’s why a supplement that provides exogenous ketones can help. Your body produces the stuff—also known as beta-hydroxybutyrate, or BHB—naturally. But when you’re in ketosis, your body cranks the stuff out, burning fat stores and keeping you energized naturally.

So if you supplement your keto diet with BHB during ketosis, it makes staying there easier. You still need to stick to the keto diet and work out regularly. But a BHB supplement can help keep you from squandering all that hard work.

A BHB supplement can also assist you in weight loss even if you’re just on a low-carb diet. If you’re severely limiting your carb intake, the more exogenous ketones your cells get from your blood, the more fat stores they will burn.

What You Need To Be Aware Of Before Using These

Be advised, that just taking a BHB supplement without being on a low-carb diet will do you no good.

In fact, a lot of these BHB supplements below get a healthy amount of one-star ratings. Why? Mostly, these poor reviews are from misinformed people who take them with the belief their bodies will start burning fat. Unless you’re on the keto or a rather severe low-carb diet, your cells will never burn through enough carbs to get to the fat-burning stage of ketosis. It just won’t happen.

But if you’re on a super-low carb diet or the keto diet—or want to be—a BHB exogenous ketone supplement can make it easier to burn fat. Some can also boost your energy, improve your mental focus, and curb cravings.

The Average Price Range

You won’t end up having to spend too much money on these Keto supplements. The range runs from about $15 to $40. So if you use these with a good workout regimen and a new diet, you should be able to see some solid results in no time without having to spend a lot of your money. It’s a win-win in our book.

The Men's Journal Pick for The Best Keto Supplement: Zeal Naturals Exogenous Ketones

