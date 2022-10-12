3. Pec Deck Flye Machine

Piggybacking off the chest press, this gym machine reminds us that the pecs perform more than one action as a muscle group. The muscle fibers of the pecs actually run from the upper arm almost horizontally toward the sternum. The flye pattern works the pecs across their entire length. Because of that, using a pec deck flye machine is an excellent way to build chest muscle—especially when used in conjunction with standard chest press variations.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!