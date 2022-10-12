5. Prone Hamstring Curl Machine

There are very few ways to comfortably mimic the prone hamstring curl machine’s pattern in the gym using free weights. When you’re stuck with barbells and dumbbells, the hamstrings are easy to train as a hip extensor rather than a knee flexor. That’s what deadlifts, hip thrusts, RDL’s, swings, and pull-throughs do so well. But with the exception of the glute hamstring raise or Nordic curl—both very demanding movements—the hamstrings don’t get too much exposure to knee flexion exercises.

That’s exactly what the prone hamstring curl machine does, and it’s important to add this gym machine to the mix for lower body programming. One pro tip that can go a long way: Remember to use slow eccentric reps (the lowering phases of the movement) when performing ham curls. This muscle group is jam-packed with fast-twitch muscle fibers that can really be exploited by slowing down the eccentrics—the strongest part of anyone’s lift. Going slow equals more strength gains.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!