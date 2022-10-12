1. Leg Press

The leg press serves as a way to hit the quads, hamstrings, and even some glute tissue without repeating the same asks that a classic squat machine would impose. Since you’re lying on your back with your feet positioned above you, the hips are starting and finishing in a flexed position—that keeps tension on the quads throughout the movement.

Moreover, doing this movement essentially makes the “floor” move toward your body, rather than your body moving toward the floor. For people who have a history of injury to areas like the knees or lower back, this can be a game-changer: It allows them to move fairly significant weight and stimulate their muscles without inciting pain. It also allows you to customize your stance on the platform, so you can tweak the move to work specific muscles in the lower body.

