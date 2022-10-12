4. Seated Row Machine

Seated row machines come in all shapes and sizes, but the most common version is the cable seated row (it’s often part of a universal cable system in a gym). A strong upper back supports healthy shoulders, stronger presses, and a more balanced, impressive physique. The seated row machine is a key tool for achieving that goal.

Seated rows are probably the most convenient gym machine in this entire list for training the rhomboids, rear deltoids, lower traps, and lats. The best way to do it? Opt for high volume—using high reps and good form can be a perfect combination for improving your posture and physique. If you’re a bigger lifter, ditch the small v-grip that’s commonly used with this machine and instead go for a wider grip using a pullup bar or another specialty bar.

