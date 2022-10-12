7. Smith Machine

The Smith machine rounds out this list due to its versatility. First, you can use it for its intended purpose: The bar is set on a track, which removes the stability component (and therefore reduces the chances for injury) for exercises like squats, deadlifts, and bench press variations. But you can also use it as a conduit to other movements like inverted rows, rear foot elevated split squats, or rack chinups. It’s always helpful to be able to do many elements of a full-body workout at one station, and that’s what a Smith machine can provide. It can deliver a hell of a pump, too.

Gone are the days where the Smith machine was vilified as a waste of space in a commercial gym. When used correctly, this gym machine can be a very useful piece of equipment.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!