6 Stair Workouts to Level Up Your Fitness During Isolation

⁣ #stairsworkout part 1 🏡 ⁣ ⁣ Here are some exercises you can do on your stairs. Outside or within your own home.⁣ Aim for 10 reps, or you could do them in increments of 15 seconds.⁣ At least go 3 rounds 💪🏿.