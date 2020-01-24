7 Athlete Biographies to Boost Your Motivation

Fear Is a Choice: Tackling Life’s Challenges with Dignity, Faith, and Determination GET IT!

by James Conner

While rehabbing a knee injury as a sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh, 20-year-old James Conner’s health mysteriously deteriorated. A biopsy confirmed the worst: he had Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Suddenly, it wasn’t just the dream of an NFL career in jeopardy; it was his life. Drawing strength from his faith in God and the support of loved ones, Conner fought the disease and was declared cancer-free within a year. He finished his college career with a record-breaking 3,733 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns, and was selected in the third round by the hometown Steelers.

In this inspirational tome, Conner candidly shares his battle with cancer, encouraging readers and illustrating the spiritual truths and personal principles that got him through his darkest days. Focusing on personal growth, the meaning of true significance, and the faith that guided him through his darkest moments, Conner’s story offers wisdom and advice for anyone who has faced adversity—and everyone who wants to learn how to tackle life’s problems with dignity, grit, and confidence.

