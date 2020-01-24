7 Athlete Biographies to Boost Your Motivation

by Andre Agassi

One of the most highly regarded sports bios of the last twenty years, Open is the story of overcoming expectations and becoming a successful, truly fulfilled human being—beyond the court.

Agassi had his life mapped out for him before he left the crib. Groomed to be a tennis champion by his overbearing father, by the age of twenty-two Agassi had won the first of eight grand slams and achieved wealth, celebrity, and the game’s highest honors. But off the court, he was unhappy and confused, unfulfilled by his achievements and stuck in a sport he had come to resent.

As one reviewer writes: “This story should be a lesson to everyone who struggles and everyone who feels like giving up hope…overcoming adversity isn’t about making everything perfect, but rather about making one’s life worth living.”

