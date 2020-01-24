7 Athlete Biographies to Boost Your Motivation

The Art of Resilience GET IT!

by Ross Edgley

Award-winning adventurer Edgley has been studying the art of resilience for years, becoming the first person in history to swim the 1,780 miles around Great Britain. He also ran a marathon pulling a 1.4-ton car and climbed a rope the height of Everest, lived with Yamabushi warrior monks in Japan, and partook in Shamanic pain rituals with fire ants in the Amazon jungle. His first book, The World’s Fittest Book, studied the art of physical fitness and was a Sunday Times No. 1 bestseller.

In his new book, Edgley focuses on the mind of an athlete—specifically, the mental strength, stoicism, and the training needed to create an unbreakable body. It’s a study of the performance of extreme athletes, military and fitness specialists to uncover the secrets of mental fitness, exploring the value of persistence and a disciplined mindset in overcoming adversity. It’s a blueprint to become a tougher, more resilient, and ultimately better human —no matter the challenges you face.

