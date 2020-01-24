7 Athlete Biographies to Boost Your Motivation

The Mamba Mentality: How I Play GET IT!

by Kobe Bryant

Bryant reveals his famously detailed approach and the steps he took to prepare mentally and physically. You’ll learn how he studied an opponent, how he channeled his passion for the game, how he played through injuries, and how he not only succeeded, but dominated the NBA.

Citing an obligation and an opportunity to teach young players, hardcore fans, and devoted students of the game how to play it “the right way,” The Mamba Mentality takes us inside the mind of one of the most intelligent, analytical, and creative basketball players ever.

Available in hardcover and Kindle.

