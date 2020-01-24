7 Athlete Biographies to Boost Your Motivation

The Sports Gene: Inside the Science of Extraordinary Athletic Performance GET IT!

by David Epstein

Michael Phelps. Usain Bolt. Serena Williams. Dominating athletes all. All athletes are talented, and all work hard to achieve their dreams. So why are some champions so far-and-away better than the competition?

An engaging exploration of athletic success and the so-called “10,000-hour” rule, Epstein tackles the great “Nature vs. Nurture” debate and traces how far science has come in solving it. Through on-the-ground reporting, revealing conversations with leading scientists and Olympic champions, and interviews with athletes who have rare genetic mutations or physical traits, Epstein forces us to rethink the very nature of athleticism.

Available in paperback, hardcover, audiobook, and Kindle.

